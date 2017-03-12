L.A. Ballet's ambitious all-Balanchine program leads to missteps, but also one big triumph
Dancers who were new to every role gave the challenging three-part program by Los Angeles Ballet on Saturday the thrills of a high-wire act without a net. Would anyone fall? Would anyone succeed brilliantly? Emergency casting added another edge to the experience at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.
