High-speed CHP chase ends in Sun Valley crash

23 hrs ago

Four people were arrested today at the end of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Sun Valley, authorities said. Officers began chasing the vehicle about 3:20 a.m. on the Glendale Freeway at San Fernando Road for speeding, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

