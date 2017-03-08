Burbank police make arrest in stabbin...

Burbank police make arrest in stabbing of driver who struck, killed pedestrian

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: LA Daily News

BURBANK >> A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing another man, who drove from the scene of the attack in a minivan that crashed into a pedestrian, fatally injuring him, police said. Haroution Stepanyan of Glendale, 24, was arrested on Tuesday at a Glendale restaurant and was booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $3 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 53 min WeepPhartz 32,772
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr jersey city 20,887
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon 6 hr Spotted Girl 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 7 hr Mr big dick 198
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 8 hr hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 8 hr Joey 8
International Women's Day Los Angeles 12 hr Hillary Vomit 4
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC