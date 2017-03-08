Burbank police make arrest in stabbing of driver who struck, killed pedestrian
BURBANK >> A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing another man, who drove from the scene of the attack in a minivan that crashed into a pedestrian, fatally injuring him, police said. Haroution Stepanyan of Glendale, 24, was arrested on Tuesday at a Glendale restaurant and was booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $3 million.
