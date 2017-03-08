Ara Madzounian to Exhibit Photographs of Bourj Hammoud at Roslin Art Gallery
Ara Madzounian will present a special exhibit of his book entitled 'Birds Nest: A Photographic Essay of Bourj Hammoud' from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery GLENDALE-Local filmmaker and photographer Ara Madzounian will present an exhibit of his newly released book entitled 'Birds Nest: A Photographic Essay of Bourj Hammoud' from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery Admission is free. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10am-7pm.
