Ara Madzounian to Exhibit Photographs of Bourj Hammoud at Roslin Art Gallery

1 hr ago Read more: Groong

Ara Madzounian will present a special exhibit of his book entitled 'Birds Nest: A Photographic Essay of Bourj Hammoud' from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery GLENDALE-Local filmmaker and photographer Ara Madzounian will present an exhibit of his newly released book entitled 'Birds Nest: A Photographic Essay of Bourj Hammoud' from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery from March 16-30 at the Roslin Art Gallery   Admission is free. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10am-7pm.

