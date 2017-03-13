5 teens injured in Los Angeles-area school science explosion
Five teenage students were injured and two were taken to the hospital after an explosion during an afterschool science activity at a Los Angeles-area middle school. Glendale police and school district officials say the two hospitalized students had cuts and gashes to their faces from a broken glass beaker or bottle that exploded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|WPWW
|20,910
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|4 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|4 hr
|Jenna
|8
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
|Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ...
|11 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|giant lobo
|828
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC