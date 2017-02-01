Why Nestl USA is moving 1,200 jobs, and its HQ, out of Glendale

People leave an office building in Glendale on Wednesday where Nestlé USA has its headquarters. Nestlé USA , the maker of such well-known products as Toll House cookies, Lean Cuisine dinners and Hot Pockets, is shifting its U.S. headquarters from Glendale to Rosslyn, Virginia, a move that will take away about 750 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.