Western Prelacy News - 2/17/17

Western Prelacy News - 2/17/17

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Groong

February 17, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: info@westernprelacy.org Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY ST. GARABED CHURCH IN HOLLYWOOD On Sunday, February 19, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 5 hr ThomasA 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr LookPhartce 32,747
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 6 hr spytheweb 5
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) 9 hr Un-american_dream 8
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 12 hr actorvet 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 14 hr EVille Ed 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr mexico 20,845
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC