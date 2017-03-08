The Fascinating History of Porto's, A...

The Fascinating History of Porto's, A Southern California Cuban Legend

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Eater

If you thought the line at Howlin' Rays was bad, you should try making it to any of Porto's three area cafes on a weekend morning. The casual Cuban restaurant chain is an absolute staple for Southern California, drawing tens of thousands of diners per month eager to enjoy everything from sandwiches and salads to those addictive potato balls and pastries.

