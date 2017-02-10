"Kung Fu Panda 3" was released by DreamWorks Animation, the Glendale studio which was purchased last year by cable giant Comcast Corp. "Kung Fu Panda 3" was released by DreamWorks Animation, the Glendale studio which was purchased last year by cable giant Comcast Corp. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a Chinese investor and his family members with illegally profiting from Comcast Corp. 's $3.8-billion acquisition last year of DreamWorks Animation. The government on Friday obtained an emergency court order to freeze brokerage accounts used in the alleged insider trading scheme led by Shaohua "Michael" Yin, a 44-year-old partner of Summitview Capital Management Ltd. in Hong Kong.

