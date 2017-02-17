Punk Label SideOneDummy's New Home Wi...

Punk Label SideOneDummy's New Home Will Double as a Pop-Up Shop

The L.A. record label decided to have a soft opening for their soon-to-open pop-up shop on Thursday night with a room full of family and friends, a punk-rock guest list of Side One Dummy bands like indie-pop singer/songwriter Allison Weiss and Chris Farren's guitarist Casey Lee. It extends outside the label's roster, too: Tim Kasher of emo legends Cursive was in attendance, as was guitarist Tyler Szalkowski of popular pop-punk band State Champs.

