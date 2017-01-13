Proposal would block release of police body camera footage showing...
Over the past two years, police departments up and down California have outfitted their patrol officers with body-worn cameras in an effort to boost community trust in law enforcement. At the same time, state lawmakers have tried and failed to pass a half-dozen major bills to address a range of issues including when officers turn the cameras on and off and when the public might see the video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|SagPhartce
|32,735
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|16 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Sun
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|poop deck pappy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC