Press Release: 17 Educators to be Honored with Armenian Genocide Education Award

A diverse group of public school educators, the honorees, have shown exemplary use of technology, art, music, and/or theater in their lesson plans, while also empowering their students to apply in depth research on the specific topics within the context of the Armenian Genocide. These extraordinary educators will be recognized on February 25, 2017, 11:00AM at the ANCA-WR Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon, at Dream Palace Banquet Hall in Glendale California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.