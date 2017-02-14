PE-backed Zenith acquires PacFed

PE-backed Zenith acquires PacFed

Zenith American Solutions, Inc. , a leading third-party benefits administrator, announced today that it has acquired Pacific Federal, LLC . Headquartered in Glendale, Calif., PacFed is one of California's most experienced employee benefits companies.

