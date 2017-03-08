Pasadena councilman twice applied for jobs with citya s closest partners
Pasadena Councilman Andy Wilson sought three jobs in the last year from entities with business before the council and twice sent out his resume from his city-issued email address. The councilman appointed to replace Mayor Terry Tornek's former council seat applied for leadership roles at the Tournament of Roses and the Hollywood Burbank Airport, then later considered a consulting gig with a city contractor, according to emails obtained in a public records request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 min
|Trump is the man
|20,877
|The View is bindsided
|1 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|1
|How about that
|1 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Turkey
|820
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|cowboy
|127
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC