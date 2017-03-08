Pasadena councilman twice applied for...

Pasadena councilman twice applied for jobs with citya s closest partners

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pasadena Councilman Andy Wilson sought three jobs in the last year from entities with business before the council and twice sent out his resume from his city-issued email address. The councilman appointed to replace Mayor Terry Tornek's former council seat applied for leadership roles at the Tournament of Roses and the Hollywood Burbank Airport, then later considered a consulting gig with a city contractor, according to emails obtained in a public records request.

