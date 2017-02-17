Original Panda Inn in Pasadena isna t...

Original Panda Inn in Pasadena isna t going anywhere, but owners do want apartments all around it

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The first Panda Inn at 3488 East Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena is being remodeled and will close for a few months as part of the bigger project on the property. This photograph was taken on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women's March 56 min USA-1 6
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 1 hr Oscar 17
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 1 hr okrahomo 46
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 1 hr USA-1 10
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... 2 hr tomin cali 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr WakPhartzs 32,754
Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove... 6 hr Jane 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC