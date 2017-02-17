Original Panda Inn in Pasadena isna t going anywhere, but owners do want apartments all around it
The first Panda Inn at 3488 East Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena is being remodeled and will close for a few months as part of the bigger project on the property. This photograph was taken on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women's March
|56 min
|USA-1
|6
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|1 hr
|Oscar
|17
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|1 hr
|okrahomo
|46
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|1 hr
|USA-1
|10
|a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|WakPhartzs
|32,754
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|6 hr
|Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC