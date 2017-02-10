Not Everyone Loves the Idea of Legalizing Street Food Vendors

Over at the Daily Bruin , there's a pertinent discussion happening around street food vending in greater Los Angeles, though the focus of this particular piece is on Westwood's desire to join in on decriminalization . Basically, Westwood civic leaders are wary that with such a tight-knit business community in their neighborhood - and without the sprawl of other big stretches of Los Angeles - allowing in vendors could directly harm brick and mortar restaurants who are tasked with overhead costs than their street-cooking counterparts.

