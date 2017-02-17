Nestle Joins Thousands Of Companies L...

Nestle Joins Thousands Of Companies Leaving California Over Anti-Capitalist Lawmakers and Activists

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Gateway Pundit

According to an article from Investor's Business Daily , Nestle is leaving the state of California and moving to Virginia to get away from the liberal state. Nestle's headquarters is moving from Glendale, California which is near Los Angeles to Rosslyn, Virginia which is near Washington D.C. Sticking to it's ignorant true-self, an official from Glendale, California said that Nestles departure was "no big deal," and was actually an opportunity for them as the company moves thousands of jobs away from the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 min Trojan 32,753
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 41 min USA-1 53
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 59 min Hillary Vomit 7
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 1 hr Spotted Girl 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,848
enough is enough 5 hr secret Asian man 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 5 hr secret Asian man 38
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC