Nestle Joins Thousands Of Companies Leaving California Over Anti-Capitalist Lawmakers and Activists

According to an article from Investor's Business Daily , Nestle is leaving the state of California and moving to Virginia to get away from the liberal state. Nestle's headquarters is moving from Glendale, California which is near Los Angeles to Rosslyn, Virginia which is near Washington D.C. Sticking to it's ignorant true-self, an official from Glendale, California said that Nestles departure was "no big deal," and was actually an opportunity for them as the company moves thousands of jobs away from the area.

