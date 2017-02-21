Mother of Elaine Park seeks answers w...

Mother of Elaine Park seeks answers weeks after daughter went missing

Elaine Park's car was found in Malibu on Feb. 2, parked along Pacific Coast Highway with her keys, cellphone and other personal property inside. Susan Park wants just one thing - to find her daughter, a 20-year-old Glendale resident who was reported missing late last month.

