Mother, Friends of Missing Woman Seek Help at Malibu Beach
Elaine Park, a 20-year-old from Glendale, was still missing a week after her car was found parked in Malibu. Her mother and two of her friends returned to Corral Beach in an attempt to find anyone with information that might help solve the mystery Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
