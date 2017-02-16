Mother, Friends of Missing Woman Seek...

Mother, Friends of Missing Woman Seek Help at Malibu Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Elaine Park, a 20-year-old from Glendale, was still missing a week after her car was found parked in Malibu. Her mother and two of her friends returned to Corral Beach in an attempt to find anyone with information that might help solve the mystery Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... 5 min matthtenney 2
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 24 min SirPrize 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 28 min mexico 20,830
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr ShortPhartz 32,743
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 8 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 11 hr CodeTaIker 4
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 20 hr Anita Bath 50
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC