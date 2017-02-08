Man beaten with blunt object in La Canada Flintridge road rage attack
LA CANADA >> In a violent incident of road rage, a group of three people followed a man from a Glendale gas station to La Canada Flintridge, where one of them beat the victim with a baseball bat or other blunt object as he tried to seek help at a Foothill Boulevard fire station late Thursday, officials said. The attack unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. outside Los Angeles County Fire Station 19, 1729 Foothill Blvd. , Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|2 hr
|Linda
|1
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Get Down On It
|2
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|16 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|22 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC