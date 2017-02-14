Healthcare Software Company Health Data Vision Inc. Opens New Office in Glendale, California

Burbank-based Software-as-a-Service healthcare company Health Data Vision, Inc. announced the opening of its new client service center located at 425 W Broadway in Glendale, California. The launch of the Glendale office follows HDVI's recent expansion within the Risk Adjustment market, including managing IVAs for health plans that are participating in the Affordable Care Act's commercial exchange program.

