Glendale police suspend search for missing 20-year-old woman but investigation continues

Friday Feb 3

Glendale police suspended their search efforts Friday for a 20-year-old missing woman from Glendale, but they are continuing the investigation and turning toward family and friends for help. Elaine Park was reported missing on Monday by family members.

