Glendale police seek bicyclist who struck pedestrian near Americana at Brand

Thursday Feb 9

Glendale police are trying to find a bicyclist accused of failing to stop before striking a 64-year-old woman Tuesday night causing significant head and facial injuries. The collision was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Caruso Avenue near The Americana at Brand, Glendale police officials said.

