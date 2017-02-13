Glendale police seek bicyclist who struck pedestrian near Americana at Brand
Glendale police are trying to find a bicyclist accused of failing to stop before striking a 64-year-old woman Tuesday night causing significant head and facial injuries. The collision was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Caruso Avenue near The Americana at Brand, Glendale police officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|SagPhartce
|32,735
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|16 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Sun
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|poop deck pappy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC