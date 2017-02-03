Glendale Lawyers Are Accused of Embez...

Glendale Lawyers Are Accused of Embezzling Armenian Genocide Survivor Benefits

The state bar filed several disciplinary charges last year against Vartkes Yeghiayan and Rita Mahdessian, including misappropriation of funds and moral turpitude. They claimed the couple, who are married, had siphoned more than $300,000 of settlement money stemming from a class-action lawsuit over survivor benefits from the Armenian Genocide.

