Glendale Councilman Zareh Sinanyan Announces Reelection

Former Mayor and current Glendale City Councilman Zareh Sinanyan announced on Thursday that he will seek a second term in 2017. Sinanyan will have completed his first term and pointed to his accomplishments and his vision for the future of Glendale as reasons he will run again.

