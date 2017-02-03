Glendale Councilman Zareh Sinanyan Announces Reelection
Former Mayor and current Glendale City Councilman Zareh Sinanyan announced on Thursday that he will seek a second term in 2017. Sinanyan will have completed his first term and pointed to his accomplishments and his vision for the future of Glendale as reasons he will run again.
