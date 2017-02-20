GLENDALE, CA - JANUARY 04: Xenadrine EFX capsules are photographed on ...

GLENDALE, CA - JANUARY 04: Xenadrine ...

Monday Feb 20 Read more: WPMT-TV York

JANUARY 04: Xenadrine EFX capsules are photographed on January 4, 2007 in Glendale, California. The marketers of four weight loss products, Xenadrine EFX, One-A-Day Weight Smart, CortiSlim and TrimSpa, were fined $25 million by the Federal Trade Commission on January 4 for making false advertising claims.

