Force Friday Announced: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Toy Packaging Revealed

We haven't seen a trailer for the 8th episode of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but at least we know what the action figure packaging will look like. It seems to me like they should call this year's Force Friday II event, Force Friday 2.5 as they did stuff in 2016 for Rogue One.

