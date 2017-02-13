California Symphony To Perform An All...

California Symphony To Perform An All-French Program At Leshner Center of The Arts, 3/19

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Music Director Donato Cabrera leads the California Symphony in a program of French and French-inspired music on Sunday, March 19 at 4 pm at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Violinist and California Symphony's Acting Concertmaster Jennifer Cho, a graduate of The Juilliard School and a member of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, makes her debut as a soloist with the Orchestra in Ravel's Tzigane .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 29 min mexico 20,848
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 1 hr Parden Pard 1
enough is enough 2 hr secret Asian man 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 2 hr secret Asian man 38
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 2 hr EVille Ed 5
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 5 hr USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 6 hr Chad 15
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC