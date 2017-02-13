Armenian Assembly Hosts Successful Event in CA

Last month, the Armenian Assembly held its annual New Year Gathering at the home of Assembly Board Member Talin Yacoubian and her husband Varuj Babikian in Glendale, California. Assembly Board Assistant Secretary Lisa Kalustian opened the program by welcoming guests and thanking hosts Talin Yacoubian and Varuj Babikian for their hospitality.

