Armenian Assembly Hosts Successful Event in CA
Last month, the Armenian Assembly held its annual New Year Gathering at the home of Assembly Board Member Talin Yacoubian and her husband Varuj Babikian in Glendale, California. Assembly Board Assistant Secretary Lisa Kalustian opened the program by welcoming guests and thanking hosts Talin Yacoubian and Varuj Babikian for their hospitality.
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|SagPhartce
|32,735
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|12 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|20 hr
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|poop deck pappy
|71
