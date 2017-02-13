Armenian Assembly Hosts Successful Ev...

Armenian Assembly Hosts Successful Event in CA

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Groong

Last month, the Armenian Assembly held its annual New Year Gathering at the home of Assembly Board Member Talin Yacoubian and her husband Varuj Babikian in Glendale, California. Assembly Board Assistant Secretary Lisa Kalustian opened the program by welcoming guests and thanking hosts Talin Yacoubian and Varuj Babikian for their hospitality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr SagPhartce 32,735
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr Well Well 45
Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S... 12 hr Hollywood 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 14 hr Non-Armenian Girl 265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 20 hr Oscar 8
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 21 hr poop deck pappy 71
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC