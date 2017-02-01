A new exhibit in Monterey explores th...

A new exhibit in Monterey explores the earliest work of legendary photographer Edward Weston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

In the 1940s, the celebrated photographer Edward Weston – then in his mid fifties – noted in one of his daybooks on the remarkable similarity between the photos he was taking at the time and the ones that he took when he was young and just starting out. That observation of the artist assessing the arc of his career is at the core of a new exhibit, opening Feb. 9, at the Monterey Museum of Art titled “Edward Weston: Portrait of the Young Man as an Artist.” The artistic output of Weston, perhaps the most towering name of the many artists who have been associated with Carmel in its century-long history, has been examined and evaluated from many different perspectives going back many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11) 1 hr a concerned mom 13
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr Rose of Tralee 24
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 6 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 7 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr white girls 20,804
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 7 hr Well Well 2
News Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11) 9 hr Dave 29
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC