A new exhibit in Monterey explores the earliest work of legendary photographer Edward Weston
In the 1940s, the celebrated photographer Edward Weston – then in his mid fifties – noted in one of his daybooks on the remarkable similarity between the photos he was taking at the time and the ones that he took when he was young and just starting out. That observation of the artist assessing the arc of his career is at the core of a new exhibit, opening Feb. 9, at the Monterey Museum of Art titled “Edward Weston: Portrait of the Young Man as an Artist.” The artistic output of Weston, perhaps the most towering name of the many artists who have been associated with Carmel in its century-long history, has been examined and evaluated from many different perspectives going back many years.
