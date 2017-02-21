7 Great Eastside Places to Dine With Kids According to Elysian's David Thorne

For a while now, Elysian has been one of those tucked-away L.A. secrets, a kind-of restaurant that feels more like a garden party at a friend's house, that has gained popularity mainly through word of mouth. The Frogtown venture run by chef David Thorne used to only be open on weekends, and its shared space with Clockshop, an arts organization run by Thorne's wife Julia Meltzer, gave it a mixed-purpose feel, hidden behind a tall fence off an unassuming street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.