2 teens, man arrested after December armed robbery of Burbank pizza shop
BURBANK >> Two teenage boys and a 25-year-old man - all described as documented gang members - were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Burbank pizza shop two days before Christmas, police reported Thursday. The robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Little Caesars Pizza franchise at 1009 W. Alameda Ave., according to Burbank police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|4 min
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,729
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|16 hr
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Feb 5
|Eddie
|819
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC