2 men steal $14,424 in iPhones from Glendale Apple Store
Two men in their 20s are wanted in connection with a late January grand theft of 14 iPhones from an Apple Store in Glendale worth more than $14,400, authorities said. The iPhones were stolen at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 30 from the Apple Store at the Americana at Brand, Glendale police said.
