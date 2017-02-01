Perez earns Armenian Genocide Education award

San Benito High School social science teacher and BenitoLink reporter Frank Perez has been awarded the Armenian Genocide Education Award by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region's Education Committee. "He is being honored for his commitment in educating students about crimes against humanity, and shaping an empathetic, informed, and tolerant generation," said SBHS Vice Principal Jeremy Dirks in an email to school staff.

