New Owner Plans to Rename, Renovate Glendale Apartments

The 52-year-old Verdugo Village apartment complex in Glendale has traded hands for more than $50 million in a deal that will also provide a new name and significant upgrades to the property. Interstate Equities Corp. an institutional apartment investor in Los Altos, bought the 126-unit community at 1717 N. Verdugo Road for $54.2 million, according to the company.

