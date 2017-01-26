Kenny Loggins to Help Kids 'Tear Up This Town' with Brand New Instruments
On the heels of his performance as the 2016 "Humanitarian of the Year" at the annual Little Kids Rock Benefit in New York City , Kenny Loggins will be giving students at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Glendale more than a million reasons to make beautiful music. Today, January 26, Loggins will make a special appearance to collaborate and perform with the students, and deliver brand new instruments to support the school's music education program.
