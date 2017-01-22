Glendale police provides tracking devices to families with members...
The Glendale Police Department hopes a wearable piece of technology can help reduce the time it takes to locate a missing person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of cognitive disorders. In the last year, the department has partnered with nonprofit group Project Lifesaver to provide tracking devices to families with members who suffer from cognitive issues such as dementia or autism.
