Glendale lawyers are accused of embezzling Armenian genocide survivor benefits

Vera Tchaghayan-Acun of Sun Valley holds a sign during the March for Justice commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in this file photo taken Friday, April 24, 2015. The State Bar of California alleges a husband-and-wife legal team based in Glendale siphoned more than $300,000 of settlement money from a lawsuit over Armenian Genocide survivor benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.