Brief chase ends in Glendale crash; man arrested, three injured

GLENDALE >> Three people were injured when a brief chase ended in a crash today on the 134 Freeway in Glendale, resulting in the arrest of a man and backing up the freeway in both directions. The pursuit began just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of Glendale Avenue and the eastbound 134 Freeway, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.