Armed robbery suspect caught on camera stealing cash in Glendale
These stills taken from surveillance video show an armed robbery suspect brandishing a gun inside a Glendale liquor store before fleeing the scene on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect caught on camera stealing money from a liquor store late last month.
