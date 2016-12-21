Whata s closed on Christmas, Monday, Dec. 26, in the Los Angeles area
Government: City, county and federal offices, libraries and superior courts are closed. Also, Los Angeles Public Libraries close at 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and libraries normally open on Sundays are closed on Dec. 25. Los Angeles County Public Libraries close at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and libraries that are open on Sundays are closed on Dec. 25. Transit: Buses and subway services in Los Angeles run on a holiday schedule .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|1 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|15 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|16 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|unsure
|79
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|22 hr
|Neelum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC