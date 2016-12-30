Western Prelacy News - 12/30/16

Western Prelacy News - 12/30/16

December 30, 2016 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER NEW YEAR'S DAY DIVINE LITURGY AT HOLY MARTYRS CHURCH IN ENCINO On Sunday, January 1st, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, where he will deliver the sermon and convey his New Year blessings and wishes. *** PRELATE'S CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE On Friday, January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church will celebrate the Glorious Birth and Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ.

