VW Canada offers to pay consumers $2.1 billion over false diesel claims
In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|12 hr
|Allepo HISTORY
|12
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|12 hr
|BooHoo
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Check this out
|17 hr
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Trojan
|32,668
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC