Rain Can't Stop Outdoor Rose Float De...

Rain Can't Stop Outdoor Rose Float Decorators

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Volunteers from La Canada Flintridge were busy working on a Rose Parade float Friday. La Canada Flintridge remains one of the handful of smaller cities--and one college-- that do it themselves from start to finish, without relying on a professional company to design and build the underlying float.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 32 min Christian Jerksoff 51
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 59
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 4 hr bartdoG 33
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
Kylie 6 hr Johnny 1
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 7 hr Thomas 351
Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better 8 hr ThomasA 2
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC