Rain Can't Stop Outdoor Rose Float Decorators
Volunteers from La Canada Flintridge were busy working on a Rose Parade float Friday. La Canada Flintridge remains one of the handful of smaller cities--and one college-- that do it themselves from start to finish, without relying on a professional company to design and build the underlying float.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|32 min
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|59
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|bartdoG
|33
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojans Mom
|32,703
|Kylie
|6 hr
|Johnny
|1
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Thomas
|351
|Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC