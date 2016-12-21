Next 25 Articles
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to his campaign, to lead a newly formed White House National Trade Council. Trump said in a transition release: "I read one of Peter's books on America's trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his researcha He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|1 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|15 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|16 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|unsure
|79
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|22 hr
|Neelum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC