Next 25 Articles

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to his campaign, to lead a newly formed White House National Trade Council. Trump said in a transition release: "I read one of Peter's books on America's trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his researcha He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class.

