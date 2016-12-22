New push to rename L.A. freeway after Barack Obama
There are Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards in Los Angeles, Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive in Manhattan and Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage. Now, state Sen. Anthony Portantino has introduced a resolution to name a portion of the 134 Freeway that runs from Glendale and into Eagle Rock the President Barack H. Obama Freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|1 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|15 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|16 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|unsure
|79
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|22 hr
|Neelum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC