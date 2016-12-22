New push to rename L.A. freeway after...

New push to rename L.A. freeway after Barack Obama

Thursday Read more: Los Angeles Times

There are Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards in Los Angeles, Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive in Manhattan and Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage. Now, state Sen. Anthony Portantino has introduced a resolution to name a portion of the 134 Freeway that runs from Glendale and into Eagle Rock the President Barack H. Obama Freeway.

