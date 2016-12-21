National Hispanic Leaders Congratulat...

National Hispanic Leaders Congratulate Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, 58th Presidential Inauguration

Contact: Jonathan Williams, 434-426-5310 GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- National Hispanic Christian leaders issue the following joint statement of congratulations for Rev. Samuel Rodriguez on his being selected to participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

