National Hispanic Leaders Congratulate Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, 58th Presidential Inauguration
Contact: Jonathan Williams, 434-426-5310 GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- National Hispanic Christian leaders issue the following joint statement of congratulations for Rev. Samuel Rodriguez on his being selected to participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
