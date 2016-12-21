Man Charged with Stabbing Three of Ex-Girlfriend's Family Members
Attempted murder and other charges were filed Tuesday, Dec. 20, against a Pacoima man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's 11-month-old sister and two of her other relatives in Panorama City, then led police on a chase that ended with a four-hour standoff in Glendale. Jorge Gomez, 21, pleaded not guilty to three attempted murder charges and one count each of first-degree residential burglary, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly and resisting an executive officer, along with a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.
