Glendale News-Press December 21, 2016 Wednesday Kindergartners learn the lesson of giving by Kelly Corrigan, Glendale News-Press, Calif. Dec. 21--Students from St. Mary's Richard Tufenkian Preschool walked several blocks from their campus on Monday to a Glendale fire station on Chevy Chase Drive where they delivered more than 130 toys for children in need.

