Judicial Follies: Another Christmas light Scrooge
Years ago we chronicled a dispute in Glendale, California about a Christmas display set up by a Robert and Stella George. The City of Glendale sued them for the “Santa's Village” they maintained at their residence, featuring Christmas figures, rooftop snow, and lights - lots of Christmas lights - whose only purpose, according to the City, “was to attract the public to the residence.” The City were unhappy because this led to so much traffic, noise, automobile fumes, debris and such that it constituted a public nuisance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|12 hr
|Allepo HISTORY
|12
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|12 hr
|BooHoo
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Check this out
|17 hr
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Trojan
|32,668
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC