Judicial Follies: Another Christmas light Scrooge

Saturday Dec 17

Years ago we chronicled a dispute in Glendale, California about a Christmas display set up by a Robert and Stella George. The City of Glendale sued them for the “Santa's Village” they maintained at their residence, featuring Christmas figures, rooftop snow, and lights - lots of Christmas lights - whose only purpose, according to the City, “was to attract the public to the residence.” The City were unhappy because this led to so much traffic, noise, automobile fumes, debris and such that it constituted a public nuisance.

